How many movies and TV shows can you binge-watch in nine days?

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the next wave of titles coming and going in July. Subscribers are sure to be thrilled with the forthcoming additions of popular movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Titanic, as well as new seasons of hit TV shows like Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, iZombie and Pretty Little Liars. But that also means they will be losing beloved movies like Annie, Batman, Blazing Saddles, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, not to mention seasons of Futurama, The Ghost Whisperer, MacGyver and Saving Grace.

There are nine days left in June. Let the countdown begin...

COMING IN JULY: