How many movies and TV shows can you binge-watch in nine days?
On Wednesday, Netflix announced the next wave of titles coming and going in July. Subscribers are sure to be thrilled with the forthcoming additions of popular movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Titanic, as well as new seasons of hit TV shows like Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, iZombie and Pretty Little Liars. But that also means they will be losing beloved movies like Annie, Batman, Blazing Saddles, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, not to mention seasons of Futurama, The Ghost Whisperer, MacGyver and Saving Grace.
There are nine days left in June. Let the countdown begin...
COMING IN JULY:
July 1
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney's The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo "El amo del Tunel": Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar's Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle
Unriddle II
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Dad
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
July 2
El Chema: Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Speech & Debate The Void
Butter
July 7
Castlevania: Season 1
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4
Luna Petunia: Season 2
1 Mile to You
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha