Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How many movies and TV shows can you binge-watch in nine days?

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the next wave of titles coming and going in July. Subscribers are sure to be thrilled with the forthcoming additions of popular movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Titanic, as well as new seasons of hit TV shows like Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, iZombie and Pretty Little Liars. But that also means they will be losing beloved movies like Annie, Batman, Blazing Saddles, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, not to mention seasons of Futurama, The Ghost Whisperer, MacGyver and Saving Grace.

There are nine days left in June. Let the countdown begin...

COMING IN JULY:

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Paramount Pictures

July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo "El amo del Tunel": Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle

Unriddle II

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Dad

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

'90s Movies Couples, Titanic

20th Century Fox

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate The Void

Butter

July 7

Castlevania: Season 1

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4

Luna Petunia: Season 2

1 Mile to You

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends From College: Season 1

To the Bone

Chasing Coral

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Batman: Michael Keaton

Warner Bros. Pictures

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl's Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21

Ozark: Season 1

Last Chance U: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 1

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special

ET, E.T., Extra Terrestrial

Universal

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5

July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4

GOING IN JULY:

July 1:

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5

Futurama: Seasons 1 - 6

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Saving Grace: Seasons 1 - 3

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Chocolat

Annie

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

Titanic's Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters

