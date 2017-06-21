It's summer, but everybody's looking forward to winter and this new Game of Thrones trailer makes one thing clear: Winter is here.
The new Game of Thrones season seven trailer below opens on Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and one chilling—and sort of empowering—voiceover: "Don't fight in the North. Or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere. Always in your mind."
If you thought last season was bloody, just wait. The battle for Westeros has never been fiercer. The new trailer gives a brand-new look at your favorite Game of Thrones characters preparing for battle. Foe will become friend, friend will become foe.
So. Many. Dragons. And ravens. And bows and arrows. And ships. And spears. And fire. So much everything. Look at those dragon teeth!
OK, now go watch it again and obsess over every detail. If that trailer doesn't clue you into what kind of season is ahead, remember Maisie Williams' tweet: "Just finished reading season 7," she tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
The official Game of Thrones Twitter account shared the trailer to mark the first day of summer.
"It may be the first day of #Summer, but #WinterIsHere on 7.16 on @HBO. Watch the new #GameofThrones Season 7 trailer," the tweet read.
The end is near for Game of Thrones, but that doesn't necessarily mean that's the end for Westeros. HBO and George R.R. Martin are working on several spinoffs, but those plans are still coming together (and will be kept under the shroud of secrecy you've come to expect from HBO).
Game of Thrones season seven debuts on Sunday, July 16 on HBO.