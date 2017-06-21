It's summer, but everybody's looking forward to winter and this new Game of Thrones trailer makes one thing clear: Winter is here.

The new Game of Thrones season seven trailer below opens on Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and one chilling—and sort of empowering—voiceover: "Don't fight in the North. Or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere. Always in your mind."

If you thought last season was bloody, just wait. The battle for Westeros has never been fiercer. The new trailer gives a brand-new look at your favorite Game of Thrones characters preparing for battle. Foe will become friend, friend will become foe.