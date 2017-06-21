Although Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery was certainly one of the most terrifying experiences of her life, she's found the silver lining in all of it.

In fact, the experience helped the 36-year-old and Kanye West realize they're ready to continue expanding their family, which is why they've found a surrogate.

"Kim has been very focused on having another child ever since the Paris robbery," a source tells E! News exclusively. "The robbery only made her more determined to expand her family, and Kanye is truly a partner in the process."