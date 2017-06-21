EXCLUSIVE!

How Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Made Her ''More Determined'' to Find a Surrogate

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Payne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kyle Newman Offers to Direct Han Solo Movie--for Free!

Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Will Be Back This Summer—But Which Cast Members Will Return?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Although Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery was certainly one of the most terrifying experiences of her life, she's found the silver lining in all of it.

In fact, the experience helped the 36-year-old and Kanye West realize they're ready to continue expanding their family, which is why they've found a surrogate.

"Kim has been very focused on having another child ever since the Paris robbery," a source tells E! News exclusively. "The robbery only made her more determined to expand her family, and Kanye is truly a partner in the process."

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Kim relied heavily on her husband, children—North West, 4, and Saint West, 18 months—and the rest of her famous family to overcome the trauma she faced following the robbery. The experience not only made her family closer, but helped in her decision to seek out and hire a surrogate sooner rather than later.

But the conversation is nothing new.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Easter

Instagram

The reality star has been very open about having another child using a surrogate, considering the health complications she faced due to placenta accreta, which would make a third pregnancy potentially life-threatening.

She's also opened up about the idea on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a November episode, Kim said she "would love" to have another baby. However, when she talked to OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane to weigh her options, he said that because she suffered from toxemia and a retained placenta, the odds of her having another difficult pregnancy are higher and could cause more trauma to her body.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Mommy Style

"We're always worried about the next serious complication," the doctor told Kim. "You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death."

The discussion about surrogacy continued with sister Kourtney Kardashian in an April episode.

"I'm definitely leaning more towards I want to try," Kim told Kourtney. "After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."

Still, Kim has remained hopeful. "Whatever's meant to be will be."

For additional details on Kim and Kanye's family plans, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.