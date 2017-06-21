Although Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery was certainly one of the most terrifying experiences of her life, she's found the silver lining in all of it.
In fact, the experience helped the 36-year-old and Kanye West realize they're ready to continue expanding their family, which is why they've found a surrogate.
"Kim has been very focused on having another child ever since the Paris robbery," a source tells E! News exclusively. "The robbery only made her more determined to expand her family, and Kanye is truly a partner in the process."
Kim relied heavily on her husband, children—North West, 4, and Saint West, 18 months—and the rest of her famous family to overcome the trauma she faced following the robbery. The experience not only made her family closer, but helped in her decision to seek out and hire a surrogate sooner rather than later.
But the conversation is nothing new.
The reality star has been very open about having another child using a surrogate, considering the health complications she faced due to placenta accreta, which would make a third pregnancy potentially life-threatening.
She's also opened up about the idea on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In a November episode, Kim said she "would love" to have another baby. However, when she talked to OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane to weigh her options, he said that because she suffered from toxemia and a retained placenta, the odds of her having another difficult pregnancy are higher and could cause more trauma to her body.
"We're always worried about the next serious complication," the doctor told Kim. "You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death."
The discussion about surrogacy continued with sister Kourtney Kardashian in an April episode.
"I'm definitely leaning more towards I want to try," Kim told Kourtney. "After talking to Kanye, I think I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that's my reality. I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."
Still, Kim has remained hopeful. "Whatever's meant to be will be."
