Unlike some of the cast in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Penélope Cruz had a long and direct conversation with Donatella Versace before taking on playing her in FX's upcoming series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

"I did have one conversation that was between she and I," Cruz told Entertainment Weekly in the new cover story about the series. "I don't want to say the details, but it was a long conversation."

The Oscar winner, who has a history with the Versace fashion house, spoke to Donatella before officially signing on for the series. "That was very important to me. I think she knows that the way I'm playing her, that I truly love her and respect her."