Lucy Hale Apologizes After Saying She Used to Look "Fat"

Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Lucy Hale says she is sorry to anyone who got offended after she fat-shamed...herself.
The 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars star posted on Twitter and Instagram this week a throwback pic of herself as a bridesmaid alongside her father as a Father's Day tribute and then drew criticism over a comment she made to a fan.
"Ugh I was so fat," she wrote.
Many fans were not having it. Hale was bombarded with comments from fans, some of which expressed concern about her health.
"@lucyhale fat? Are you kidding me??" tweeted user @ciaraferguson17.
Others were annoyed that people were annoyed.
"Jesus. People can't even say they're fat or feel fat without offending anyone," wrote user @missmcizzle.
Hale disabled comments on her Instagram photo. She also later took to Twitter to apologize.
"Sometimes I forget that people are watching everything I do and I say things I don't mean. I'm extremely sorry if my comment about my weight offended anyone," she wrote. "Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. I know people look up to me and I should be way more aware of what I say sometimes. Thanks for all the love and support. Hope y'all can forgive me!"