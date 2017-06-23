As the most awarded performer in the show's history, Beyoncé is no stranger to the BET Awards stage.

Whether she was alongside her Destiny's Child sisters, getting backup from Jay-Z or 100 percent solo, the songstress has shown year after year she knows what it takes to rock the annual ceremony.

It all began in 2001 when Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams got the crowd grooving to their hit tune, "Bootylicious." It also happened to be the first BET Awards in the network's history. Fast forward 16 years later, the star has gone on to perform eight more times and has accumulated 21 wins—the most of any artist in BET Award history.