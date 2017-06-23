As the most awarded performer in the show's history, Beyoncé is no stranger to the BET Awards stage.
Whether she was alongside her Destiny's Child sisters, getting backup from Jay-Z or 100 percent solo, the songstress has shown year after year she knows what it takes to rock the annual ceremony.
It all began in 2001 when Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams got the crowd grooving to their hit tune, "Bootylicious." It also happened to be the first BET Awards in the network's history. Fast forward 16 years later, the star has gone on to perform eight more times and has accumulated 21 wins—the most of any artist in BET Award history.
This year, the musical superstar leads the nominee pool with seven nods, including for Best Female R&B Artist, Video of the Year for "Sorry" and Album of the Year for Lemonade. Considering she recently gave birth to twins, the new mom of three won't be performing at this year's ceremony on Sunday.
However, fortunately there are nine show-stopping performances to revisit in her absence this year. Without further ado, cue the music!
M. Caulfield/WireImage
For the first ever BET Awards, Beyoncé graced the stage along with her Destiny's Child counterparts, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, for a live rendition of their hit song at the time, "Bootylicious."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Two years later, a solo Bey took the mic for a performance of "Crazy in Love" alongside none other than Jay-Z.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Destiny's Child returned to the BET Awards stage to entertain the crowd with "Cater 2 U." The performance featured notable guest appearances from Terrence Howard, Nelly and Magic Johnson, all of whom they plucked from the audience for a lap dance.
Article continues below
M. Caulfield/WireImage
A year later, she reunited with Jay-Z once again for their chart-topper, "Deja Vu," looking all kinds of fierce in a silver ensemble as she opened the show.
Lester Cohen/WireImage for BET Network
For this future-inspired performance, the star donned a gold getup as she broke out all of her signature moves to "Get Me Bodied."
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
In honor of her song "Ave Maria," Beyoncé donned an all-white ensemble as she serenaded the award show audience.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Even geography couldn't keep the songstress away from the BET Awards. This year, she performed via satellite from the Glastonbury Festival with her two hits of the year, "Best Thing I Never Had" and "End of Time."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET
While she may have been on tour in Miami, Bey and hubby Jay-Z launched into a sexy remix of "Partition" via satellite in honor of the BET Awards.
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET
The songstress once again kicked off the ceremony with her chart-topper, "Freedom," featuring Kendrick Lamar.
Article continues below
Tune in to the 2017 BET Awards this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.