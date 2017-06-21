This Is What Drake Bell Looks Like Under All His Clothing

Drake Bell stripped down for Flaunt magazine, and it came as quite the surprise.

While half-naked dudes are nothing new for the publication (praise you, Flaunt), we have to admit we didn't expect to see the former Drake & Josh star to look like that!

In several shirtless photos, Bell reveals his ripped body, toned six-pack and bulging, tatted biceps—all of which we never knew was hiding underneath his clothing all this time.

Hot bod' aside, however, Bell also dons some fashionable ensembles—including ripped jeans, boots and leather jackets—which he says is a part of expressing his creativity.