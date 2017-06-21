Count Ashton Kutcher among the fans who are pumped for the return of Bachelor in Paradise, following a scandal that suspended production temporarily.

Filming on season four of the dating show stopped earlier this month after two producers filed internal complaints about alleged "misconduct," stemming from a sexual encounter between contestant Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Following an internal investigation, production company Warner Bros. cleared the show and its producers of any misconduct and announced Tuesday that production will resume with new policies in place to ensure the "safety and security" of everyone involved in filming.

"Oh man, oh man," Kutcher said Wednesday on Good Morning America, which like the Bachelor shows, airs on ABC. "I'm so happy Paradise is back! I'm telling you, I was worried. I was concerned."