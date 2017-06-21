Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Count Ashton Kutcher among the fans who are pumped for the return of Bachelor in Paradise, following a scandal that suspended production temporarily.
Filming on season four of the dating show stopped earlier this month after two producers filed internal complaints about alleged "misconduct," stemming from a sexual encounter between contestant Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Following an internal investigation, production company Warner Bros. cleared the show and its producers of any misconduct and announced Tuesday that production will resume with new policies in place to ensure the "safety and security" of everyone involved in filming.
"Oh man, oh man," Kutcher said Wednesday on Good Morning America, which like the Bachelor shows, airs on ABC. "I'm so happy Paradise is back! I'm telling you, I was worried. I was concerned."
WATCH: Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) talks to @GMA about @theranchnetflix, @BacheloretteABC & @BachelorABC and much more! https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/u6koDRzsXz— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2017
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are Bachelor superfans. The couple had made a surprise appearance on The Bachelorette in May, helping star Rachel Lindsay. They revealed on the episode that they were huge fans of the franchise, saying, "Monday nights for us are...white wine, vodka tonic and turn on The Bachelor or Bachelorette."
Kutcher said The Bachelorette became his "guilty pleasure" after he was made aware of his striking resemblance to contestant Jared Haibon from season 11, which starred Kaitlyn Bristowe. He echoed his comments on Good Morning America.
"This is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time," he said. "In fact, I haven't watched this week because I was here and she's there and so we're saving it. Because this is our thing."
"It's unbelievable, this show, it's like the greatest social experiment of all time," Kutcher said. "We turn the volume off and we watch the one-on-one date and then she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy. I'm like, 'Are you gonna eat the chicken?' 'No. Are you gonna eat the chicken?' You ever notice they never eat on that show? Nobody eats!"