Who will replace Phil Lord and Chris Miller?
On Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced the directors have left the untitled Han Solo origin movie starring Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Given that the film is five months into production, the timing of Lord and Miller's exits has confused and worried Star Wars fans. "Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project," the duo told E! News in a statement. "We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy called Lord and Miller "talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."
None of the cast members has commented on Lord and Miller's joint departure.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Hours after the joint statements were released, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Ron Howard and Joe Johnston are being considered to replace Lord and Miller. Kyle Newman, who directed the Star Wars-inspired movie Fanboys and the live stage show Star Wars: Smuggler's Revenge, threw his hat into the ring via Twitter. Responding to a reporter in a series of tweets, he wrote, "I'm available. To be honest, I'd kill it. Was born for it. And know Solo inside out. And am free. As in I would cost zero dollars. I'm not shiny and new. But goddamn could I direct the f--k out of some Star Wars. I have my doctorate in it after all. No fear. Only adrenaline. If it's Star Wars, then I'm your guy. Period. I know Solo inside and out. You'd enjoy my Han Solo radio dramas recorded live at the past three domestic SW Celebrations. I truly feel like I'm wasting my life NOT working on Star Wars in some capacity. I would go supernova and blow people's minds."
Newman added, "It could be a great film and will be a great film." As for Lord and Miller, who directed The Lego Movie, he wrote, "Those guys are great and their DNA will still be all over it." Newman also suggested Dave Filoni, an executive producer on Star Wars Rebels, as an option. A director will be announced ASAP, as the film's May 25, 2018 release date remains unchanged.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lord and Miller clashed with legendary screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote the script for the Han Solo film. "People need to understand that Han Solo is not a comedic personality," a source told the trade. "He's sarcastic and selfish."
The problems ran deeper than that, however. Lord and Miller reportedly felt unsupported by producer Allison Shearmur, who acted as Lucasfilm's representative on set at Pinewood Studios in London, The Hollywood Reporter added. Furthermore, Lord and Miller "were said to have been blindsided by the firing," a source said, although another insider disputed that account.
Filming went on a hiatus to review what's been filmed, and re-shoots are slated for this summer.