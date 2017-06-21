Who will replace Phil Lord and Chris Miller?

On Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced the directors have left the untitled Han Solo origin movie starring Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Given that the film is five months into production, the timing of Lord and Miller's exits has confused and worried Star Wars fans. "Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project," the duo told E! News in a statement. "We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy called Lord and Miller "talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."

None of the cast members has commented on Lord and Miller's joint departure.