Grab the tissues, you're going to need them after watching Evie Clair's America's Got Talent performance.

The 13-year-old singer from Arizona took to the stage to sing "Arms" by Christina Perri, but there's more to the song for her. Evie told judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel that the song was dedicated to her father, who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer. Her father was diagnosed a year ago and was given a 5 percent chance of survival, yet he continued to work to support the family, she said.

"Tonight, I'm here to sing for him," the teenager said through tears.