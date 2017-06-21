Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
It's time to jog your elementary school memory.
Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler traveled back in time to their grade school days as they faced off against each other Tuesday night during a game of "Are You Smarter Than a Smart Girl?" The comedian and late-night host teamed up with young girls Maya and Anaya to test their knowledge of math, U.S. history, geography and grammar. The results, of course, were hilarious. If you ever wanted to know how much you absorbed from your adolescent days at school, you're about to find out.
First up, Poehler and her partner were tasked with answering this math question: "If you have nine pizzas and then cut each pizza into eight slices, how many slices do you have?"
Initially, the actress answered "73 slices," but quickly realized she was off. "No. Nope. No!" she said. "73 after I buy an extra slice." The correct answer: 72 slices.
Next, it was Fallon and Maya's turn to find the preposition in this sentence: "Questlove, Tarik, and James arrived for dinner." Any guesses? Fallon was waiting for a hint from his teammate and ultimately decided on "for," which was right.
Switching gears, Poehler and Anaya were asked which founding father is credited with inventing bifocal lenses. Benjamin Franklin, of course!
Back over to Fallon's team, a world geography question involved naming the large lake that lies high in the Andes on the border of Peru and Bolivia, also known as announcer Steve Higgins' favorite lake. That would be Lake Titicaca.
For the final round, each team had to guess how many bones are in the human body. While both duos had no idea, Poehler and Anaya had the closest guess to the correct number, 206, and clinched a victory.
You go, smart girls!