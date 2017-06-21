It's time to jog your elementary school memory.

Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler traveled back in time to their grade school days as they faced off against each other Tuesday night during a game of "Are You Smarter Than a Smart Girl?" The comedian and late-night host teamed up with young girls Maya and Anaya to test their knowledge of math, U.S. history, geography and grammar. The results, of course, were hilarious. If you ever wanted to know how much you absorbed from your adolescent days at school, you're about to find out.

First up, Poehler and her partner were tasked with answering this math question: "If you have nine pizzas and then cut each pizza into eight slices, how many slices do you have?"

Initially, the actress answered "73 slices," but quickly realized she was off. "No. Nope. No!" she said. "73 after I buy an extra slice." The correct answer: 72 slices.