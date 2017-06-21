The former L.A. Galaxy and U.S. National Team player nearly missed Slate's birth, however, as he had to attend the San Diego City Council chambers Monday to find out if SoccerCity will be on the November 2018 ballot, as opposed to a special election. "I just came from the hospital. My wife just went into labor," Landon said (via ABC News 10). "I told her I was staying with her and she said, 'No, you're going to the meeting.' She said, 'We have a son at home and we have one on the way in a few hours.' She said, 'At one point in their lives, they're going to Google this process and they're going to Google you, and they're going to get one of two answers: They're going to get Qualcomm Stadium that's still sitting there, or they're going to get SoccerCity."