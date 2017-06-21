Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Consider this a belated Father's Day present.
Retired soccer player Landon Donovan and his wife, Hannah Bartell, welcomed their second son together, announcing his arrival Tuesday via social media. "Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan!" Landon captioned a photo of his newborn son. "Everyone is healthy and happy."
The couple, who wed in 2015, are already parents to 16-month-old Talon Bartell Donovan. In February, the athlete announced Hannah's second pregnancy via Instagram. "Preparations for the 2038 World Cup continue," the 35-year-old said. "Baby boy Donovan #2 arriving this June."
Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan! Everyone is healthy and happy ???????????? pic.twitter.com/uur1OZuqpO— Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) June 20, 2017
The former L.A. Galaxy and U.S. National Team player nearly missed Slate's birth, however, as he had to attend the San Diego City Council chambers Monday to find out if SoccerCity will be on the November 2018 ballot, as opposed to a special election. "I just came from the hospital. My wife just went into labor," Landon said (via ABC News 10). "I told her I was staying with her and she said, 'No, you're going to the meeting.' She said, 'We have a son at home and we have one on the way in a few hours.' She said, 'At one point in their lives, they're going to Google this process and they're going to Google you, and they're going to get one of two answers: They're going to get Qualcomm Stadium that's still sitting there, or they're going to get SoccerCity."
"They're gonna say, 'Dad, did you do everything you could to make this happen?'" Landon said. "I'm gonna look them in the eye and say, 'Yeah, including risking missing the birth of my child.'"
San Diego City Council members voted 8-0 to put the SoccerCity initiative on the 2018 ballot.