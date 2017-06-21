Will Ferrell Apologizes to Seth Meyers for Being Such a Jerk

Did Seth Meyers get along with any of his Saturday Night Live co-stars?

On Tuesday, the Late Night host sat down with Will Ferrell to finally "clear the air," something Meyers did in previous episodes with Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Rachel Dratch and Kristen Wiig. But these are never one-sided conversations, as his former co-workers aired a lot of grievances.

Ferrell appeared on the show to promote The House, co-starring Amy Poehler and in theaters June 30). "Will, it's great that you're here and back in 30 Rock, and along with being a very talented actor, we have known each other for nearly two decades," Meyer began. "And Sometimes when you know somebody that long, there are moments when feelings get hurt."

"That's true," Ferrell said. "You don't always have a chance to stop and say you're sorry." So, Meyers tried to "make amends for any past indiscretions we've committed against each other."