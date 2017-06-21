Will Ferrell Apologizes to Seth Meyers for Being Such a Jerk

Did Seth Meyers get along with any of his Saturday Night Live co-stars?
On Tuesday, the Late Night host sat down with Will Ferrell to finally "clear the air," something Meyers did in previous episodes with Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Rachel Dratch and Kristen Wiig. But these are never one-sided conversations, as his former co-workers aired a lot of grievances.
Ferrell appeared on the show to promote The House, co-starring Amy Poehler and in theaters June 30). "Will, it's great that you're here and back in 30 Rock, and along with being a very talented actor, we have known each other for nearly two decades," Meyer began. "And Sometimes when you know somebody that long, there are moments when feelings get hurt."
"That's true," Ferrell said. "You don't always have a chance to stop and say you're sorry." So, Meyers tried to "make amends for any past indiscretions we've committed against each other."
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Meyers offered to go first. "Will, I'm sorry that I forgot text you on your birthday this year," he said. "Things have been really busy with the baby and it slipped my mind. Do you forgive me?"
Ferrell found it hard to accept the apology. "It was my birthday," he said. "And it was a big one. I turned 29." Meyers apologized once more, and his friend decided that "sure," he was forgiven.
"Seth, I am sorry for that time during your first year at SNL when I let a venomous rattle snake loose in your office. I thought it would be a funny prank and it was. It was really funny. It was also cruel and incredibly dangerous—but so, so funny," Ferrell admitted. "Do you forgive me?"
"Do you still think it was funny?" Meyers asked, to which Ferrell replied, "Yes, I do."
"It bit me," Meyers said, "and I had to go to the emergency room."
"Ha! Emergency room," Ferrell said with a laugh. "Classic!"
After Meyers forgave him, he apologized for canceling their dinner plans. Ferrell thought that was "bulls--t," asking, "What am I supposed to do now, go to a dumpster and scrounge around for food like some stupid raccoon?" Meyers suggested he eat alone, and Ferrell acquiesced—provided the host paid for it. "I'm going to go to Bubba Gump Shrimp, so I'll be housing down a bleu cheese Bubba burger and a side of 'Run, Forrest, Run' fries," he said. "I gotta wash it down with a couple of Lt. Dan-aritas. And for dessert, I'm gonna get a box of chocolates. You know why, Seth? Because you never know what you're gonna get. So, I'm going to need about $500."
Meyers didn't have the cash on him, so Ferrell told him, "Give me your credit card."
All was forgiven—until Ferrell apologized for being the "founder and CEO" of the website SethMeyrsSucks.com, "the No. 1 stop on the web for Seth Meyers haters to connect and bond over how much they hate Seth Meyers." In hindsight, the actor admitted, "I feel awful about it."
Meyers was willing to forgive him, until Ferrell started soliciting new members by promoting "an all-access pass to everything SethMeyersSucks.com has to offer." Members will receive a blue T-shirt and a koozie, "so you can keep your drinks cool—much cooler than Seth Meyers."
Though it pained him, Meyers absolved the actor. "Will, I am sorry about not letting you know about the last time I was in L.A.," the New York City-based host said. "It was a really quick trip." Sensing Ferrell's unhappiness, he gently touched his leg and said, "Hey, buddy, I'm really sorry."
"Don't touch me!" Ferrell shouted. "I will not be touched!"
As Meyers recoiled, Ferrell yelled, "You've done enough! They warned me about you!"
"Who warned you?" Meyers asked.
"The people," Ferrell replied, to which Meyer asked, "What people?"
The answer was obvious to everyone but him. "The loyal subscribers of SethMeyersSucks.com," Ferrell told his friend, "where you can now get a free hat if you sign up in the next 10 minutes."
Ferrell eventually decided to forgive Meyers—but only if he agreed to wear the hat.
