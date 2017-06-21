Kylie Cosmetics Is Ruining Kim Kardashian's Life...in the Cutest Way

On Her Cardinal Contour Rule…

"Blending is the key. You can always make it lighter and lighter and blend it out for sure, but I just think you have to know the area you want to highlight and that you want to contour with," she advised. "Like I know I love to contour my nose. I have this bump on here, and when I don't contour it, it always just gives a shadow, so if I'm doing a certain angle, it'll just look way bigger and it's not. It's just the shadow that it casts, but when I contour, it's just not there."

On Beauty Regrets…

"I did do bleached brows for the Met one year, and then I was like, ‘Fuck, why did I do that?' I looked crazy. So there are those moments where sometimes you're like, ‘I'm going to do a pretty look all the time, because I'm so scared, because I tried something risky and it didn't work out.' [Makeup artist] Mario [Dedivanovic] does push me. One time we got into the biggest fight over this blue eye. I remember Kanye and I were in New York. We were going to John Legend's birthday party, and he just wanted me to have this blue eye. And I was like, ‘There's not a chance I'm going to do a blue eye.' And he was like, ‘Fine, I won't.' I wasn't paying attention, I was on my phone, I looked up and the next thing I know, I had this electric-blue eye and I ended up loving it."

Big risks. Big rewards.