Netflix, The CW, Warner Bros. Television
Tired of voting yet? Too bad!
Today's categories honor TV's best villains (the bad guys) over the past year, along with TV's best guest stars (the stars who showed up for just a few episodes). We have no jokes or clever ideas about how to put those two categories together, but who reads this paragraph anyway? You're all just scrolling right down to the polls, no matter how much work we put into these openers.
Anyway, last year's best villain was Tobias Menzies as Outlander's Black Jack Randall, and the best guest star was obviously Alycia Debnam-Carey as Lexa on The 100. To find out who takes the titles in this year's competition, you have to vote!
All polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT, so use your time wisely.
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!