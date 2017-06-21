Tired of voting yet? Too bad!

Today's categories honor TV's best villains (the bad guys) over the past year, along with TV's best guest stars (the stars who showed up for just a few episodes). We have no jokes or clever ideas about how to put those two categories together, but who reads this paragraph anyway? You're all just scrolling right down to the polls, no matter how much work we put into these openers.

Anyway, last year's best villain was Tobias Menzies as Outlander's Black Jack Randall, and the best guest star was obviously Alycia Debnam-Carey as Lexa on The 100. To find out who takes the titles in this year's competition, you have to vote!

All polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT, so use your time wisely.