TV Scoop Awards 2017: Vote for the Best Villain and Guest Star Now!

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Payne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Will Be Back This Summer—But Which Cast Members Will Return?

Steve Carrell, Despicable Me 3, Twins

Stars Playing Onscreen Twins

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Villain and Guest star

Netflix, The CW, Warner Bros. Television

Tired of voting yet? Too bad!

Today's categories honor TV's best villains (the bad guys) over the past year, along with TV's best guest stars (the stars who showed up for just a few episodes). We have no jokes or clever ideas about how to put those two categories together, but who reads this paragraph anyway? You're all just scrolling right down to the polls, no matter how much work we put into these openers. 

Anyway, last year's best villain was Tobias Menzies as Outlander's Black Jack Randall, and the best guest star was obviously Alycia Debnam-Carey as Lexa on The 100. To find out who takes the titles in this year's competition, you have to vote! 

All polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT, so use your time wisely. 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2016: And the Winners Are...

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Best Villain
Pick your favorite villain:
1.9
49.3
6.5
0.5
3.0
1.3
3.2
0.8
1.6
1.6
10.2
0.8
15.4
0.8
1.6
1.3
TV Scoop Awards 2017: Best Guest Star
Pick your favorite guest star:
3.6
5.8
0.4
0.2
2.4
8.7
2.7
1.8
66.4
1.6
1.1
1.1
2.0
2.2

Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale. 

Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!

TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.