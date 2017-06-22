It's the round you've all been waiting for, because you finally get to vote for yourselves!

You also might get to vote for all those hopes and dreams that unfortunately weren't eligible for some of the other rounds this year, like best couple. The best fandom category honors fandoms of both shows and individual pairings on shows, whether they happened on screen or not. It's all about what you love.

This round also allows you to vote for your favorite casts and their social media habits, so it's just a really fun day for you.

Last year, the Clexa fandom (fans of Clarke and Lexa from The 100) won best fandom, while the cast of Shadowhunters won best cast on social media.

All polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT, so use your time wisely.