The CW, Starz, Freeform
It's the round you've all been waiting for, because you finally get to vote for yourselves!
You also might get to vote for all those hopes and dreams that unfortunately weren't eligible for some of the other rounds this year, like best couple. The best fandom category honors fandoms of both shows and individual pairings on shows, whether they happened on screen or not. It's all about what you love.
This round also allows you to vote for your favorite casts and their social media habits, so it's just a really fun day for you.
Last year, the Clexa fandom (fans of Clarke and Lexa from The 100) won best fandom, while the cast of Shadowhunters won best cast on social media.
All polls close Friday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT, so use your time wisely.
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!