Simon Cowell is doing his best to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people last week and left many more injured.

The former American Idol judge released the charity cover single of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" today from which all proceeds will be donated to Artists for Grenfell and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation to victims and families in need.

The song—originally sung by Simon and Garfunkel—features several popular artists, including Rita Ora, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Jessie J, to name a few.