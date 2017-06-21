Simon Cowell Releases Grenfell Tower Charity Single "Bridge Over Troubled Water" Featuring Liam Payne, Rita Ora and More

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Game of Thrones season 7

This New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Is Full of Dragons, Battles and Ominous Messages

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Simon Cowell is doing his best to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people last week and left many more injured.

The former American Idol judge released the charity cover single of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" today from which all proceeds will be donated to Artists for Grenfell and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation to victims and families in need.

The song—originally sung by Simon and Garfunkel—features several popular artists, including Rita Ora, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Jessie J, to name a few.

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

The song's release comes exactly one week after the tragic fire and was played today across BBC radio stations starting at 8 a.m. as well as featured on ITV before Coronation Street.

Cowell informed his fans about the release via Twitter.

He added, "As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating," including the link to the donation page. "Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen."

Several other celebrities have also stepped up to show their support for those affected by the fire.

Tom Hardy launched a JustGiving fundraising page alongside a powerful letter, while Adele paid a visit to the tower itself following the incident.

She also surprised a group of firefighters at the Chelsea Fire Station to thank them for their service, bringing cake and tea and partaking in a moment of silence for the victims.

TAGS/ Simon Cowell , Do-Gooder , Liam Payne , Rita Ora , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.