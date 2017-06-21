Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Simon Cowell is doing his best to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people last week and left many more injured.
The former American Idol judge released the charity cover single of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" today from which all proceeds will be donated to Artists for Grenfell and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation to victims and families in need.
The song—originally sung by Simon and Garfunkel—features several popular artists, including Rita Ora, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Jessie J, to name a few.
The song's release comes exactly one week after the tragic fire and was played today across BBC radio stations starting at 8 a.m. as well as featured on ITV before Coronation Street.
Cowell informed his fans about the release via Twitter.
Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017
He added, "As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating," including the link to the donation page. "Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen."
Several other celebrities have also stepped up to show their support for those affected by the fire.
Tom Hardy launched a JustGiving fundraising page alongside a powerful letter, while Adele paid a visit to the tower itself following the incident.
She also surprised a group of firefighters at the Chelsea Fire Station to thank them for their service, bringing cake and tea and partaking in a moment of silence for the victims.