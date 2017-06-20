Lucky for all the liars (despite the fact that they could probably all use a bit of time in jail), they found Mary Drake at the police station confessing to Dunhill's murder and the murder of Jessica DiLaurentis. (What!)

Tanner sent them all home. "You're not criminals, not really," she told them, which is not exactly true.

(Quick question here: if Mary knew where the body was, did she put it there? If so, who helped her? Is she officially on the AD team? Still confused by whatever game she's playing.)

Elsewhere, Mona was revealed to be Charlotte's killer (What?!), but she didn't exactly mean to. Turns out all of Charlotte's recovery was a lie, and she was still just as psychotic as ever when she was released from the hospital. Mona was the only one who knew the truth, and went to confront her in the bell tower.

They ended up fighting after Charlotte took credit for destorying everyone's lives and announced that things were going to get much worse. During their fight, Mona pushed Charlotte up against the wall, killing her when she hit her head.