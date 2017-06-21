Watch Kacey Musgraves Tell Tyler Henry About Her Grandma's Mysterious Death: "I Wanna Know What Happened"
The Botched doctors are shocked by Connie's story!
On this Sunday's Botched episode, Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif sit down with patient Connie, who tells them about her "insane" experience with her previous doctor. Connie went to a doctor looking to get a tummy tuck, but what she ended up getting was a botched liposuction job. And in the clip above, Connie explains that the doctor told her that he could take "all that fat" and put it in her butt.
"And so every ounce of fat that he took out of me he stuffed in my butt," Connie tells the doctors. "Because he didn't wanna throw it out because he said it's too much of a hassle to throw out."
Connie continues, "So immediately after I got off the table and he showed me the picture of my butt I was like, 'That is terrible what is that?'"
The doctor told Connie that it was the swelling and it would "go down." He then told her that she would have to wear a yoga mat around her body!
