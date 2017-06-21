The Botched doctors are shocked by Connie's story!

On this Sunday's Botched episode, Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif sit down with patient Connie, who tells them about her "insane" experience with her previous doctor. Connie went to a doctor looking to get a tummy tuck, but what she ended up getting was a botched liposuction job. And in the clip above, Connie explains that the doctor told her that he could take "all that fat" and put it in her butt.

"And so every ounce of fat that he took out of me he stuffed in my butt," Connie tells the doctors. "Because he didn't wanna throw it out because he said it's too much of a hassle to throw out."