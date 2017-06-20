Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios
A not-so long time ago (earlier today, in fact) in a galaxy far, far away (Star Wars' official website, to be precise), Lucasfilm announced it would be moving forward on the untitled Han Solo film with a directorial change, parting ways the directorial team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Did someone go over to the Dark Side? Nope. Just some good old-fashioned creative conflicts.
In the official statement, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said, "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."
Lord and Miller, the duo who directed The Lego Movie and the 21 Jump Street films, also released a statement via the website, "Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."
The film, written by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, focuses on Han Solo's early life as a thief, smuggler and scoundrel in the days before he crossed paths with Luke Skywalker. The movie also delves into how the intergalactic hottie nabbed the Millennium Falcon back in the day and how it is he first met his Wookie forever-friend, Chewbacca.
"The movie will explore the duo's adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with that other card-playing rogue from a galaxy far, far away, Lando Calrissian," according to a statement on the film's website.
Alden Ehrenreich is set to take on the role originally played by Harrison Ford. Donald Glover will suiting up as Calrissian, originated by Billy Dee Williams, in the yet-to-be titled film.
"I had an audition process that went on for a long time, and I got to spend a lot of time with the guys who are directing the film," Ehrenreich told Interview magazine last year. "Getting to be around them and being around the world a little bit has been the main experience so far. I did my audition on the Millennium Falcon for one of my screen tests, which was pretty cool."
Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson, Michael K. Williams, Ian Kenny and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke are all slated to star in the feature.
The untitled Han Solo film remains scheduled for a May 25, 2018 release.