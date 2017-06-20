A not-so long time ago (earlier today, in fact) in a galaxy far, far away (Star Wars' official website, to be precise), Lucasfilm announced it would be moving forward on the untitled Han Solo film with a directorial change, parting ways the directorial team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Did someone go over to the Dark Side? Nope. Just some good old-fashioned creative conflicts.

In the official statement, Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said, "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."

Lord and Miller, the duo who directed The Lego Movie and the 21 Jump Street films, also released a statement via the website, "Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew."