26 Bikinis You Can (And Should) Wear to Your 4th of July Party

Operation summer fun is in full force and the only thing you're missing is a killer bikini.

Not only is it officially summertime, but your calendar is stacked with beachy barbeques (we can only assume). For practical reasons, you'll need a bathing suit for said occasions, but there's one event in particular that stands out: 4th of July. 

Naturally, it's the most celebratory day of summer, so go all out with your suit. No need to be thematic (although there are tons of chic red, white and blue two-piece choices, if you please), just go for festive.

That simply means you should pick a bikini that's flattering, colorful and that makes you feel like your best self. 

You know the drill, keep scrolling to find yours!

Boohoo

Boohoo Los Angeles Bae Watch Slogan Crop Bikini, $40

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Striped Bikini, $323

Amir Slama

Amir Slama Panelled Triangle Bikini Set, $156

Brigitte

Brigitte Bandeau Bikini Set, $168

Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Star Crewneck Bikini, $213

Boys + Arrows

Boys + Arrows Shark Print Bikini Crop Top And Bottoms Set, $320

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Lisa Marie Fernandez 'Madras' Bikini, $360

Kiini

Kiini Flor Bikini, $285

Boohoo

Boohoo Las Vegas Superstar Stripe Crop Bikini, $36

Sian Swimwear

Sian Swimwear Roja Bikini Set, $113

Emmanuela Swimwear

Emmanuela Swimwear Jacquard Print Bikini, $178

Boohoo

Boohoo Plus Ava Watermelon Print High Waist Bikini, $40

Adriana Degreas

Adriana Degreas Hot Pants Bikini Set, $414

﻿﻿Topshop

Topshop Embroidered Crochet Bikini Set, $70

Zimmerman

Zimmerman Pavilion Metallic Leopard Cloqué Triangle Bikini, $124

Sub

Sub Triangle Bikini Set, $114

Boys + Arrows

Boys + Arrows Strappy Bikini Set, $310

Beach Riot

Beach Riot Anchor Bikini Top & Bottoms Set, $215

Eberjey

Eberjey Buena Vista Connor Rio Printed Bikini, $66

She Made Me

She Made Me Crocheted Cotton Triangle Bikini, $119

Solid and Striped

Solid and Striped The Morgan Striped Triangle Bikini, $73

Missoni

Missoni Mare Reversible Knotted Crochet-Knit Bikini, $332

Topshop

Topshop Fuller Bust Triangle Bikini Set, $56

Cover

Cover Glass Nami String Bikini, $100

Topshop

Topshop Stripe Bardot Bikini Set, $56

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Animal Leopard-Print Wrap Bikini, $280

Pretty fly, right? 

Happy 4th of July, people!

