Now that spring is officially behind us, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Jonas are leaving work (and Hollywood) behind for some well-deserved fun in the sun. As expected, casual staycations aren't usually on the rich and famous' calendars, but tropical getaways, European rendezvous and thrilling adventures most definitely are.
Plenty of your favorite celebrities have already started jet-setting across the globe with their families and significant others and lucky for us, their social media pages are filled with must-see photo opps from historic sights and stunning locales.
Prepare to feel some major wanderlust and check out how A-listers from music, film and TV are spending their summer vacations.
Feeling cool for the summer! The pop star and her beau dropped a whopping $350,000 to embrace their love in the City of Light on luxury yachts, private jets and in deluxe suites.
The Lois & Clark co-stars reunited in the land down under for a thrilling adventure atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Bonding time! The Wild star brought her 13-year-old son Deacon Phillippe to Canada's great outdoors for some river kayaking.
The Fault in Our Stars actor played tourist at The Louvre in Paris, and couldn't help but share this hilarious photo opp to Instagram.
Jet-setter alert: The Quantico bombshell rocked a stylish pantsuit while taking in the historic sights of Prague.
Former POTUS and FLOTUS enjoyed some well-deserved time away from the hustle and bustle of life while vacationing in Italy. Sightseeing, hiking, golfing and lunching were just a few of the activities this couple indulged in.
Kimye spent four days soaking up the sun at the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. The cost to relax on the lush private island? Around $440,000. Casual.
The pop star and her hunky boyfriend were totally #twinning for their trip to Japan.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star felt the aloha spirit while zip lining her way through Hawaii.
Flawless much? The Chicago Bulls and his son give the stunning actress a run for their money in matching ensembles while in Rome.
The actress rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears for her unforgettable visit to Shanghai Disneyland.
Bonjour! The singer and his girlfriend looked so in love during their romantic Parisian vacation.
The Bachelor alum cooled off from the scorching Palm Desert, Calif. heat with a dip in the pool.
The actress and some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars put their magic skills to the test at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's famous daughter perched herself atop a picturesque dock in Greece.
When in Rome, do as this Modern Family star does!
While promoting their Jumanji reboot, the co-stars made a pit stop in Barcelona to taste the country's traditional delicacies.
The Vampire Diaries star and her bestie took a tropical trip to Bimini.
In anticipation of the birth of her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star treated herself to a low-key Puerto Rican getaway. Babymoon-ing in style!
