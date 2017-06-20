It's summertime, and the living's easy.

Now that spring is officially behind us, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Jonas are leaving work (and Hollywood) behind for some well-deserved fun in the sun. As expected, casual staycations aren't usually on the rich and famous' calendars, but tropical getaways, European rendezvous and thrilling adventures most definitely are.

Plenty of your favorite celebrities have already started jet-setting across the globe with their families and significant others and lucky for us, their social media pages are filled with must-see photo opps from historic sights and stunning locales.

Talk about major bucket list moments!