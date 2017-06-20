See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Spending Their 2017 Summer Vacations

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Han Solo Movie Cast, Star Wars

Star Wars' Untitled Han Solo Directors Leave Film Over ''Creative Differences''

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Is Jennifer Lopez Giving Alex Rodriguez Dance Lessons? Watch Him Gush Over His Girlfriend and Dish About Their Relationship!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's summertime, and the living's easy.

Now that spring is officially behind us, stars like Jennifer LopezReese Witherspoon and Nick Jonas are leaving work (and Hollywood) behind for some well-deserved fun in the sun. As expected, casual staycations aren't usually on the rich and famous' calendars, but tropical getaways, European rendezvous and thrilling adventures most definitely are. 

Plenty of your favorite celebrities have already started jet-setting across the globe with their families and significant others and lucky for us, their social media pages are filled with must-see photo opps from historic sights and stunning locales.

Talk about major bucket list moments!

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Prepare to feel some major wanderlust and check out how A-listers from music, film and TV are spending their summer vacations. 

Happy travels!

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Best Image \/ BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Feeling cool for the summer! The pop star and her beau dropped a whopping $350,000 to embrace their love in the City of Light on luxury yachts, private jets and in deluxe suites.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Terri Hatcher & Dean Cain

The Lois & Clark co-stars reunited in the land down under for a thrilling adventure atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Reese Witherspoon, Instagram

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Bonding time! The Wild star brought her 13-year-old son Deacon Phillippe to Canada's great outdoors for some river kayaking.

Article continues below

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Ansel Elgort

The Fault in Our Stars actor played tourist at The Louvre in Paris, and couldn't help but share this hilarious photo opp to Instagram.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Jet-setter alert: The Quantico bombshell rocked a stylish pantsuit while taking in the historic sights of Prague.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Italy

FABIO DI PIETRO\/EPA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Barack Obama & Michelle Obama

Former POTUS and FLOTUS enjoyed some well-deserved time away from the hustle and bustle of life while vacationing in Italy. Sightseeing, hiking, golfing and lunching were just a few of the activities this couple indulged in.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Mexico

Splash News

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kimye spent four days soaking up the sun at the exclusive Baker's Bay Golf and Ocean Club near Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. The cost to relax on the lush private island? Around $440,000. Casual

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

The pop star and her hunky boyfriend were totally #twinning for their trip to Japan. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Meghan King-Edmonds

The Real Housewives of Orange County star felt the aloha spirit while zip lining her way through Hawaii. 

Article continues below

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union

Flawless much? The Chicago Bulls and his son give the stunning actress a run for their money in matching ensembles while in Rome. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Lily Collins

The actress rocked a pair of Minnie Mouse ears for her unforgettable visit to Shanghai Disneyland.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Robin Thicke & April Geary

Bonjour! The singer and his girlfriend looked so in love during their romantic Parisian vacation. 

Article continues below

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor alum cooled off from the scorching Palm Desert, Calif. heat with a dip in the pool. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Anna Kendrick

The actress and some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars put their magic skills to the test at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Willow Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's famous daughter perched herself atop a picturesque dock in Greece. 

Article continues below

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Nolan Gould

When in Rome, do as this Modern Family star does! 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Nick Jonas & Jack Black

While promoting their Jumanji reboot, the co-stars made a pit stop in Barcelona to taste the country's traditional delicacies. 

Celebrities Summer 2017

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star and her bestie took a tropical trip to Bimini. 

Article continues below

Kailyn lower Babymoon

Snapchat

Kailyn Lowry

In anticipation of the birth of her third child, the Teen Mom 2 star treated herself to a low-key Puerto Rican getaway. Babymoon-ing in style!

Where are you traveling over the next few months? Tell us in the comments! 

TAGS/ Vacation , Holidays , Sightings , VG , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.