5 Things to Know Before the 2017 BET Awards

We're just two days away from the 2017 BET Awards!
Some of the biggest names in the industry will gather under one roof on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate achievements and honor African Americans and other minorities in television, film, music, sports and other fields of entertainment.
We can expect to see people like Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Foxx and more Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet ahead of the show, which airs live at 5 p.m. PST.
But aside from attendees, here are 5 more facts you need to know ahead of Sunday's big event:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Who's Hosting? Saturday Night Live!'s Leslie Jones—who is known for roles such as Ghostbusters, Trainwreck and her hilarious commentary of the 2016 Summer Olympics— will take the stage to host the 2017 BET Awards.
"I am so excited to be hosting The BET Awards this year," Jones said in a statement. "BET was the first network and place where I was on TV. I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming."
Giovanni Rufino/NBC
Who Will Perform? We'll see more than 20 musicians hit the stage to perform throughout the show, including: Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Future, Tamar Braxton, Trey Songz, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and more.
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET
Who's Nominated? Queen Beyoncé leads the pack with seven nods followed by Bruno Mars who has five. Chance the Rapper and Migos also both received four nominations. In the acting category, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae and Janelle Monáe are going head-to-head in the Best Actress category, while Denzel Washington, Donald Glover, Bryshere Y. Gray, Mahershala Ali and Omari Hardwick are up for Best Actor.
There are also two special awards that will be handed out. New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Chance the Rapper will receive the Humanitarian Award.
Taylor Jewell
What's All This Talk About Beyoncé and Solange Knowles? The badass sister duo will go up against each other in several categories, including the highly esteemed Album of the Year. They will also go head-to-head for Video of the Year and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Who Will Win? That's up to BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals and fans. They will vote across all 19 categories based upon music, film and television releases between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.
So make sure you stay tuned on E! News Sunday for any updates about winners and performances throughout the 2017 BET Awards!