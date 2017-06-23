5 Things to Know Before the 2017 BET Awards

We're just two days away from the 2017 BET Awards!

Some of the biggest names in the industry will gather under one roof on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate achievements and honor African Americans and other minorities in television, film, music, sports and other fields of entertainment.

We can expect to see people like Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Foxx and more Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet ahead of the show, which airs live at 5 p.m. PST.

But aside from attendees, here are 5 more facts you need to know ahead of Sunday's big event: