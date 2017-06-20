How Tia Mowry Lost 20 Lbs. Dieting and Using Her Cookbook

Tia Mowry is showing off her trim figure, thanks to her healthier-than-ever new diet.

Earlier today, the TV twin (and real life one, too) posted a revealing pic of herself on Instagram, wearing a baggy top and leggings. In the image, the 38-year-old showed off her weight loss by pulling up her shirt and highlighting her tight tum.

Along with the photo, the actress/Cooking Channel star wrote, "I've lost 20 pounds! Many asked how? Diet and cooking out of my cook book #wholenewyou."

Tia's cookbook, Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You, which came out earlier this year, is "a timely clean-eating cookbook that will change the way you think about what you eat and jump-start your journey to a healthier, more gorgeous you."