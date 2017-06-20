Alex Rodriguez can't help but compliment Jennifer Lopez.

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles, Rodriguez gushed over his girlfriend, calling her one of the "smartest women" he's ever met! While dishing about his new role as a guest judge on Shark Tank, A-Rod revealed that J.Lo is actually an "enormous Shark Tank fan."

Rodriguez went on to say, "She's an amazing entrepreneur. A great worker as everyone knows, but also one of the smartest women I've ever met."