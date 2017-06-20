Is Jennifer Lopez Giving Alex Rodriguez Dance Lessons? Watch Him Gush Over His Girlfriend and Dish About Their Relationship!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Instagram

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Allison Janney, Ilana, Hollywood Medium, Hollywood Medium 213

Allison Janney's Assistant Receives a Message From Her Late Sister in Heartbreaking Hollywood Medium Clip

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alex Rodriguez can't help but compliment Jennifer Lopez.

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Sibley Scoles, Rodriguez gushed over his girlfriend, calling her one of the "smartest women" he's ever met! While dishing about his new role as a guest judge on Shark Tank, A-Rod revealed that J.Lo is actually an "enormous Shark Tank fan."

Rodriguez went on to say, "She's an amazing entrepreneur. A great worker as everyone knows, but also one of the smartest women I've ever met."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Lopez also has some serious dancing skills, so is she teaching her man some moves?

Watch the E! News video above to see Rodriguez reveal whether or not Lopez is giving him dance lessons and see him gush about his girlfriend!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Couples , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.