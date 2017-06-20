Moana is officially available on Netflix today, and there's no better way to celebrate than by watching a 4-year-old's gloriously passionate performance of "How Far I'll Go."

The young internet superstar, Sophia, was featured in a viral Facebook video posted by her mom. The adorable video currently stands at 13 million views, and showcases Sophia's infectious enthusiasm when singing the hit Moana song along with her class, giving her best jazz hands and stomping along to the beat.

"I am still in disbelief that my silly little girl just being her quirky self has had millions of views," Neshin wrote on Facebook. "Sophia has no idea what all the attention means, but a friend did send her a cookie cake and she thought that was the best thing ever!"