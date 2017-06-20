Moana Hits Netflix Today, So Let's Celebrate With This Adorable 4-Year-Old Singing Her Heart Out

Moana is officially available on Netflix today, and there's no better way to celebrate than by watching a 4-year-old's gloriously passionate performance of "How Far I'll Go."

The young internet superstar, Sophia, was featured in a viral Facebook video posted by her mom. The adorable video currently stands at 13 million views, and showcases Sophia's infectious enthusiasm when singing the hit Moana song along with her class, giving her best jazz hands and stomping along to the beat.

"I am still in disbelief that my silly little girl just being her quirky self has had millions of views," Neshin wrote on Facebook. "Sophia has no idea what all the attention means, but a friend did send her a cookie cake and she thought that was the best thing ever!"

Could Sophia's passionate rendition even rival that of Moana herself, Auli'i Cravalho? We're thinking yes.

The performance took place at Sophia's pre-K graduation ceremony in Miami, Florida, and ABC News reported that Sophia's favorite part of the ceremony was when she was "singing and dancing" because it made her "happy," and we definitely agree.

With the wind in her sail on the sea staying behind her, along with her spunk and showmanship, there's just no telling how far Sophia will go.

You can now watch Moana anytime, as the modern Disney classic is available on Netflix as of today.

