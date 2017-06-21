First comes love and then comes marriage!

As the anticipated second season of Famously Single approaches this Sunday with eight new unlucky-in-love celebrities, E! News caught up with lovebirds Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day ahead of the premiere to get the exclusive scoop on their relationship, which was sparked during the show's memorable first cycle.

After experiencing several ups and downs throughout the filming process, the couple is doing better than ever and are excited about what the future holds.

"We thought Famously Single was so much while we were in it, but when we got out of it, we realized we're really starting completely over," the 33-year-old singer explains to us. "We were still strangers by the end and now we live together. We had to find ways to communicate where we weren't offending each other or triggering each other."