First comes love and then comes marriage!
As the anticipated second season of Famously Single approaches this Sunday with eight new unlucky-in-love celebrities, E! News caught up with lovebirds Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day ahead of the premiere to get the exclusive scoop on their relationship, which was sparked during the show's memorable first cycle.
After experiencing several ups and downs throughout the filming process, the couple is doing better than ever and are excited about what the future holds.
"We thought Famously Single was so much while we were in it, but when we got out of it, we realized we're really starting completely over," the 33-year-old singer explains to us. "We were still strangers by the end and now we live together. We had to find ways to communicate where we weren't offending each other or triggering each other."
"I never communicated so much in my life!" the 36-year-old DJ admits. "I've learned so much from this relationship. It's pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship. I've learned so much being in it. I've learned don't assume anything. If you have a problem with your partner, don't assume. Just ask them and tell them how you feel because most of the time it's not really what you think. You'll find out that it's not and you can always work through anything."
And now that they've mastered their differences in communication, the couple—especially Aubrey—is anxious for marriage and children.
"Well, I want a ring like ASAP!" she tells us. "I think I put enough pressure for that to be going down sooner not later. I'm looking for something serious and I'm ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I'm a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I've been doing my entire career. He knows that and we made sure that's the page we were both on in the beginning."
"We're looking forward to the next steps," Pauly agrees. "She's the one for me, so I'm looking forward to the next steps and waiting for the right moment to make all that happen."
Stay tuned, folks!
Famously Single returns Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m., only on E!