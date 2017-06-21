Bravo/ E! Illustration
Netflix Announces July 2017 Movie and TV Titles: Say Hello to Titanic and Goodbye to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Bravo/ E! Illustration
As Andy Cohen's Then & Now prepares to sign off for season two, Mr. Bravo himself has one final question to ask a select handful of his celebrity guests. And anyone who considers themselves a true Bravoholic will likely be sitting up in attention awaiting the answer.
In this sneak peek of the season finale, exclusive to E! News, host Andy Cohen gets to the bottom of which of his Real Housewives guests entered into their high-profile marriages only after signing a prenuptial agreement—and which threw caution to the wind.
While some answers make perfect sense—like Kyle Richards' admission that when she married her hunky husband Mauricio Urmansky, there was no fortune worth protecting with a prenup—others threw us for quite a loop. Namely, Erika Jayne.
"I don't have a prenup," the wife of the considerably wealthy high-profile attorney Tom Girardi shockingly admitted. "But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"
To find out whether or not fellow Real Housewives Lisa Vanderpump, Shannon Beador, Kandi Burruss and Camille Grammer went prenup or no prenup, be sure to check out the clip above.
Whose prenup admission surprised you the most? Sound off in the comments below!
The season finale of Andy Cohen's Then & Now airs Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)