As Andy Cohen's Then & Now prepares to sign off for season two, Mr. Bravo himself has one final question to ask a select handful of his celebrity guests. And anyone who considers themselves a true Bravoholic will likely be sitting up in attention awaiting the answer.

In this sneak peek of the season finale, exclusive to E! News, host Andy Cohen gets to the bottom of which of his Real Housewives guests entered into their high-profile marriages only after signing a prenuptial agreement—and which threw caution to the wind.