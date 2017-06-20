Daniel Day-Lewis Quits Acting: 10 Other Celebs Who Quit the Biz

What would it take for you to walk away from the limelight?

For Daniel Day-Lewis, it's three Oscars and lifetime career of being considered the best actor in the business. But even all that couldn't keep the notorious method actor, who famously built a canoe for Last of the Mohicans, broke his ribs for My Life Foot and spent time in solitary confinement for In the Name of the Father, in the game.

Earlier today, the 60-year-old British actor made a surprise announcement, telling the world that he's stepping away from the stage and screen—for good.

In the statement, Day-Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the news: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."