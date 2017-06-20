Production on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season is set to resume, though it's unclear if Olympios will return to Mexico with her castmates or participate in the series at all. ABC has yet to announce an updated list of contestants, which originally included nine Bachelorettes and seven Bachelors.

Warner Bros. released the following statement Tuesday morning confirming that a conclusion had been reached nine days after filming suddenly halted over a complaint filed by producers claiming on-set misconduct. An alleged sexual encounter between Demario Jackson and Olympios led producers to question whether consent could have been given.

"As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously," the statement read. "The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly."

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."