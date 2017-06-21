Can you believe Lilo & Stitch is 15 years old?

Walt Disney Feature Animation's instant classic surfed into theaters on June 21, 2002 and went on to earn $273.1 million at the global box office. Directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, the family film featured the voice talents of Zoe Caldwell, Tia Carrere, Daveigh Chase, Jason Scott Lee, Kevin McDonald, David Ogden Stiers, Ving Rhames and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Lilo & Stitch was the second of three animated features produced primarily at Disney-MGM Studios in Walt Disney World near Orlando, after 1998's Mulan and before 2003's Brother Bear.

The movie was so successful that a direct-to-video sequel, Stitch! The Movie, was released on Aug. 26, 2003. It was followed by a TV show, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, which ran from Sept. 20, 2003 to July 29, 2006. A second direct-to-video sequel, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, came out on Aug. 30, 2005, and a third sequel, the TV film Leroy & Stitch, came out on June 23, 2006.

Part of the fun of watching one of Disney's animated movies is spotting various Easter eggs and Hidden Mickeys. In honor of Lilo & Stitch's 15th anniversary, E! News reveals 22 of them below: