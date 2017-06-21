Lilo & Stitch Turns 15: Can You Find 22 Easter Eggs and Hidden Mickeys?

Can you believe Lilo & Stitch is 15 years old?

Walt Disney Feature Animation's instant classic surfed into theaters on June 21, 2002 and went on to earn $273.1 million at the global box office. Directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, the family film featured the voice talents of Zoe Caldwell, Tia Carrere, Daveigh Chase, Jason Scott Lee, Kevin McDonald, David Ogden Stiers, Ving Rhames and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Lilo & Stitch was the second of three animated features produced primarily at Disney-MGM Studios in Walt Disney World near Orlando, after 1998's Mulan and before 2003's Brother Bear.

The movie was so successful that a direct-to-video sequel, Stitch! The Movie, was released on Aug. 26, 2003. It was followed by a TV show, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, which ran from Sept. 20, 2003 to July 29, 2006. A second direct-to-video sequel, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, came out on Aug. 30, 2005, and a third sequel, the TV film Leroy & Stitch, came out on June 23, 2006.

Part of the fun of watching one of Disney's animated movies is spotting various Easter eggs and Hidden Mickeys. In honor of Lilo & Stitch's 15th anniversary, E! News reveals 22 of them below:

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Dr. Jumba Jookiba stands on an elevated platform featuring a yellow Hidden Mickey.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Stitch's spit is in the shape of a "D" for Disney.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

The alien "hieroglyphics" above Stitch include a Hidden Mickey.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

As Lilo and Nani watch a falling star, a Dumbo toy rests in the art easel.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

The directors and producers write a special message on Stitch's adoption papers.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Lilo, Nani and Stitch by a restaurant called Mulan Wok, named after the animated film.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

The Orlando postcard features Cinderella's Castle from Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

There is a Hidden Mickey Polaroid taped to Lilo's bedroom wall.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

As Stitch destroys a model of San Francisco in Lilo's bedroom, he walks by a Hawaiian A113 license plate—a sly reference to the animators' classroom at the California Institute of the Arts.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Nani has a Mulan poster on her bedroom wall.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Find the Hidden Mickeys among the many melons (and in the grapefruit sign).

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

A Hidden Mickey appears on the truck's side mirror.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Director Dean DeBlois makes a cameo, running away as Stitch tears up the beach.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Director Chris Sanders runs past Cobra Bubbles on the beach.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Pleakley removes an octopus from his head, and the suction marks form a Hidden Mickey.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

As Lilo and Stitch repair Scrump, a Hidden Mickey appears on the boot's heel.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Dr. Jumba Jookiba sits near a poster of Duke Kahanamoku, a Hawaiian who popularized surfing.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

The firetruck's license plate is A113—yet another reference to classroom A1-13 at CalArts.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

The dashboard on Gantu's ship reveals a Hidden Mickey.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Another A113 license plate appears, this time on a gas tanker.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

Hidden Mickeys are nestled in the holly berries and included in the wrapping paper's design.

Lilo & Stitch

Walt Disney Feature Animation

The Pelekai family's photos reveal their VW Beetle has an A113 license plate.

There are more Easter eggs and Hidden Mickeys, of course—you just have to keep an eye out.

Feeling nostalgic? Lilo & Stitch and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch are streaming on Netflix, and fans can buy or rent the movie on Amazon, Disney Movies Anywhere, iTunes and YouTube.

