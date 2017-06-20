On the heels of Alex Rodriguez's French getaway with Jennifer Lopez, E! News caught up with the veteran baseball player back in the states to talk his recent jet-setting with J.Lo.

"Europe's beautiful. It's hot," Rodriguez told E!'s Sibley Scoles. "We're very fortunate. We're having a good time."

Now, as he heads back to work as a new guest shark on ABC's Shark Tank, fans will be tuning in to see what kind of deals he makes—including his right-hand woman. "Jennifer is an enormous Shark Tank fan," he revealed.