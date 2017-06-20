EXCLUSIVE!

Alex Rodriguez Calls Jennifer Lopez One of the "Smartest Women" He's Ever Met

by Samantha Schnurr |

On the heels of Alex Rodriguez's French getaway with Jennifer Lopez, E! News caught up with the veteran baseball player back in the states to talk his recent jet-setting with J.Lo. 

"Europe's beautiful. It's hot," Rodriguez told E!'s Sibley Scoles. "We're very fortunate. We're having a good time."

Now, as he heads back to work as a new guest shark on ABC's Shark Tank, fans will be tuning in to see what kind of deals he makes—including his right-hand woman. "Jennifer is an enormous Shark Tank fan," he revealed. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

It makes sense considering Lopez is a triple threat with a business empire of her own. "She's an amazing entrepreneur," her beau gushed to E! News. "A great worker as everyone knows, but also one of the smartest women I've ever met." It certainly sounds like she has this shark's stamp of approval. 

The fruits of their longtime labor were evident in their $358,000 trip to France, which featured a luxury yacht and gourmet dinner. No matter the price tag, the couple appeared as relaxed and happy as ever on their "baecation."

Fortunately for fans, they shared personal snaps of their weekend trip, including one particularly playful photo of Rodriguez with his middle fingers up.  

As Lopez captioned it, "When you're having so much fun you just don't give a..."

