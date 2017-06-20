Hollywood's biggest superheroes have some pretty super salaries.

As moviegoers continue to flock to the theater to experience Wonder Woman, some fans are wondering just how much Gal Gadot received for her role.

Because the film has earned the title for most tweeted-about movie in 2017, it shouldn't be a surprise that some of those messages are in regards to money. One tweet, however, grabbed the attention of more than just a few Hollywood followers.

According to Buzzfeed, one freelance journalist reported that Gal made $300,000 for Wonder Woman while Henry Cavill made a whopping $14 million for Man of Steel.

So what's the truth? While nobody knows exact figures, a source shared with Buzzfeed that Gal was paid "at least" as much for her latest film as Henry's Man of Steel gig.