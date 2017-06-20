Hollywood's biggest superheroes have some pretty super salaries.
As moviegoers continue to flock to the theater to experience Wonder Woman, some fans are wondering just how much Gal Gadot received for her role.
Because the film has earned the title for most tweeted-about movie in 2017, it shouldn't be a surprise that some of those messages are in regards to money. One tweet, however, grabbed the attention of more than just a few Hollywood followers.
According to Buzzfeed, one freelance journalist reported that Gal made $300,000 for Wonder Woman while Henry Cavill made a whopping $14 million for Man of Steel.
So what's the truth? While nobody knows exact figures, a source shared with Buzzfeed that Gal was paid "at least" as much for her latest film as Henry's Man of Steel gig.
Warner Bros.
A separate source from Vanity Fair agreed and explained the salary process even further.
"It certainly isn't [$14 million] for one picture. That's insane," the source explained. "Entry-level actors in franchise films are paid an initial rate. As a franchise takes off, they stand to make more money."
According to reports, Marvel favorites Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were paid less than $500,000 for their first superhero projects but received much larger pay checks for future projects.
With box office estimates suggesting Wonder Woman has earned more than $580 million worldwide since its release, the odds are in Gal's favor that more financial benefits are in her future.
Putting money aside, Gal has stated in the past that she is very proud of the character she has brought to life in such a male dominated field.
"Being a mother with a three and a half year old daughter, it's really important for me that, it's really important for me to show her, oh my God, it's really important for me to show her that women are great and women can follow their dreams and do what they feel like doing," she previously told Cinemablend. "And I'm very happy that I have the opportunity to show the strong, the strongest and the more empowered side of women, and I hope women are going to love it, and also men, and children, and babies, and animals."