When discussing his anxiety disorder, which caused him to cancel live shows in 2016, Malik says he's working though the crippling issue, but it takes time.

"It's not a thing that you just get rid of overnight but it's getting to a much more manageable place," he said in the interview. "I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief in myself."

The performer, who has previously opened up about this issue as well as his eating disorder, did admit that deciding to fly solo has helped because he has more control in the goings on of his career.

"You have a certain sense of control, which is nice," he said. "And I'm more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading."

As for his partnership with Versace in which he designed a 10-item collection, the 24-year-old said, "I’d wanted to do something in fashion for a while, even if it was just to bring out a couple of T-shirts so we just thought, 'why not do it with somebody that’s got experience and knows what they’re doing?' You can’t f--k with Versace."

The brand also just released a new ad campaign for the collab featuring the "Like I Do" singer and his gf's supermodel sister Bella Hadid.