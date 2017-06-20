Warning: The illusion is about to be shattered.

Those who grew up watching Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh were shocked to find out that the sitcom's stars, Drake Bell and Josh Peck, don't exactly share the same brotherly love that they used to on-screen.

Despite reuniting last year on Grandfathered, it seems as if Drake and Josh aren't nearly as close anymore... or at least not tight enough to score a wedding invitation. Bell was not present at his former co-star's nuptials to Paige O'Brien last weekend, which prompted the scorned actor to address their possible beef in a since-deleted Twitter spree.

Yikes.