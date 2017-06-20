Angelina Jolie's resume of humanitarian work once again proves to be one of the most extensive in Hollywood.

The actress and director was named an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2001 and has since been promoted to special envoy due to her immense activism. On Tuesday, World Refugee Day, she traveled to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to visit approximately 20 adolescent refugee girls currently living in the Heshima Kenya Safe House.

"Over half of all refugees and displaced people worldwide are women and children," Jolie said, according to the UNHCR. "How we treat them is a measure of our humanity as nations."