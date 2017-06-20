Selena Gomez's First Coach Campaign Photos Are Here

It looks like Selena Gomez can't keep her hands—or her love for Coach—to herself.

Although the 24-year-old megastar didn't officially make her debut as the face of the brand until today, a quick look at her most recent style choices will show that Gomez has been an unofficial brand rep for months.

Even her show-stopping head-to-toe Coach look at the 2017 Met Gala wasn't adequate preparation for Gomez's head-turning new campaign. The "Bad Liar" songstress is giving us major cool-girl vibes in the just-released campaign photos, which come courtesy of renowned fashion photographer, Steven Meisel. The premise of the campaign is a "laid back" road trip, but leave it to Gomez to turn lying down in the back seat of a car into a major fashion moment.