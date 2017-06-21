Let's break the ice!
In this sneak peek from Sunday's season two premiere of Famously Single, the cast moves into their downtown L.A. apartment and gets to know more about their new housemates with the help of professional dating coach Robert Mack and a few hilarious icebreaker games.
Without wasting any time, Rob immediately asks everyone in the group who they think is the freakiest in bed! Dancing With the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff quickly answers first and chooses Calum Best. However, everyone else singles out Tiffany "New York" Pollard.
"I feel like Tiffany would teach a freak how to freak," Ronnie Magro-Ortiz chimes in. Fitness model David McIntosh agrees with the Jersey Shore star—as does Tiffany herself!
"If you're going to be in bed, you need to know what to do when you're in that bed and I'm definitely a freak," she confesses, adding, "Everybody collectively got that right and I felt honored." LOL!
Later, Rob switches it up to the classic game of "Date, Marry, Dump" and puts Malika Haqq in the hot seat. "You're dumped," the DASH Dolls star tells a shocked David. "He's the international playboy. He said that first when I first met him, so dumped."
She continues, "I'm going to date Calum, and then I'm going to marry Ronnie and wish I hadn't done it." Touché!
See the Famously Single cast's irreverent introductions in the clip above!
