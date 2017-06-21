Let's break the ice!

In this sneak peek from Sunday's season two premiere of Famously Single, the cast moves into their downtown L.A. apartment and gets to know more about their new housemates with the help of professional dating coach Robert Mack and a few hilarious icebreaker games.

Without wasting any time, Rob immediately asks everyone in the group who they think is the freakiest in bed! Dancing With the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff quickly answers first and chooses Calum Best. However, everyone else singles out Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

"I feel like Tiffany would teach a freak how to freak," Ronnie Magro-Ortiz chimes in. Fitness model David McIntosh agrees with the Jersey Shore star—as does Tiffany herself!