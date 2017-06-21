Ten years after her hit sitcom ended, Leah Remini is a bigger star than ever.

There's the obvious sign of resurgence: Starting this fall she'll be a regular on Kevin Can Wait, her first full-time role on a prime-time, broadcast-network comedy (that isn't hanging in the balance) since she starred on The King of Queens.

But it's what she's been up to in the interim that has made her a sought-after talk show guest, a best-selling author and, most recently, the star of the docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which has been renewed by A&E for a second season.

Her break from the Church of Scientology in 2013, after being a member since she was 9 years old, ensured that anything she said against the church would immediately be met with a response—and the most frequent response is that Remini is making stuff up to further her own celebrity.

Remini has firmly denied that and has never budged from her side of the story. She has said that the church is welcome to sue her if it so desires. But in the meantime she couldn't help the fact that general mass curiosity about Scientology and what it's really like helped buoy interest in everything Remini was up to, starting with her appearance on Dancing With the Stars right after she split from the church.