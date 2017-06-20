Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy Dead at 42

The music industry is mourning the loss of one talented rapper.

E! News can confirm Prodigy, who made up one half of Mobb Deep, recently passed away in Las Vegas. He was 42.

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep," his rep said in a statement. "Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis."

The statement continued, "As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."

Just this past weekend, the rapper was in town to perform at the "Art of Rap" tour with artists including Ice-T and Ghostface Killah.