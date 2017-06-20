Is Jennifer Lopez Giving Alex Rodriguez Dance Lessons? Watch Him Gush Over His Girlfriend and Dish About Their Relationship!
Jesse Williams wants to make sure he has plenty of time with his children.
Almost two months after the Grey's Anatomy star and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee called it quits on their private relationship, E! News is learning more about the couple's custody situation.
In court documents, Jesse and his attorney's allege that Aryn has refused his request for more time with the two children they share.
"Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence," Jesse alleges in documents. "On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."
He added, "I am therefore requesting a court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan…"
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Jesse later goes on to proclaim that he has "always been an active, involved, 'hands-on' dad" to his two children.
Aryn's lawyer released the following statement to E! News: "Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams' unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."
"They are working together on this custody arrangement and staying as civil with each other as they can. They just want it to be seamless," a source later shared with E! News. "They both want joint custody, so no fighting is involved whatsoever."
Back in April, E! News confirmed that Jesse filed for divorce. At the time, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and to terminate Aryn's spousal support.
The former couple, who dated for more than five years before saying "I Do," first met when the actor was working as a New York schoolteacher.
And while the duo tried to keep their relationship out of the Hollywood spotlight, Jesse couldn't help but talk about his leading lady in a few interviews.
"I was a teacher when I met her, so she's been with me through all different facets of my career. She's stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin," he previously told USA Today. "We know each other in and out."