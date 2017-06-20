Because who would you rather receive style advice from other than Selena Gomez's stylist?

Christian Classen is not only responsible for the singer's latest street style ensembles, he was also the fashion force behind every single one of her Revival Tour looks—and in turn, transformed her whole wardrobe from that moment on.

Through clothing on stage and off, he created and then curated what he told Vogue was, "an amplified extension of the style she has for red carpet and streetwear." Really honing in on and magnifying Selena's newfound persona, which isn't an easy task.