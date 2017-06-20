Barbie's main man is getting a bit of a makeover.

More than five decades after Ken dolls were first introduced to the world of toys, Barbie and Mattel announced a new and diverse lineup.

The latest Ken dolls feature three body types including slim, broad and original. In addition, the gentlemen have a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles and modern fashion looks.

Need proof? Just take a look at the man buns, plaid shirts and glasses put on display.

"By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie. "Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world."