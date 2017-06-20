BARBIE/MATTEL
Barbie's main man is getting a bit of a makeover.
More than five decades after Ken dolls were first introduced to the world of toys, Barbie and Mattel announced a new and diverse lineup.
The latest Ken dolls feature three body types including slim, broad and original. In addition, the gentlemen have a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles and modern fashion looks.
Need proof? Just take a look at the man buns, plaid shirts and glasses put on display.
"By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie. "Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world."
As fans may remember, Barbie introduced three new Barbie body tapes in 2016 including tall, curvy and petite. The products received positive sales and reviews from customers across the country.
"Yes, some people will say we are late to the game," Evelyn Mazzocco, head of the Barbie brand, told TIME at the time. "But changes at a huge corporation take time."
As for the new Ken dolls, the items first debuted in a GQ spread Tuesday morning. And for those parents already wanting to pick up an item, you're in luck.
Ten of the 15 new dolls are available in stores and online starting today. And yes, the dolls are affordable at a starting rate at $9.99.
All of the items are expected to be on store shelves by the holidays.