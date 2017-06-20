Teddy's return to the narrative makes sense, as she'd actually been name-checked in the final weeks of seasons 13 after it was revealed that Owen's presumed-dead sister Megan had been found and was alive after all. As Owen found himself struggling to accept the news, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) mention that Teddy had seen Megan and recognized her, marking the first time the character had been referenced since her departure.

With Owen and Amelia embarking on the trip to bring Megan (played in flashback by Bridget Regan) in the final moments of the season finale, with Megan's former love (and Meredith's current flame) Nathan (Martin Henderson) hot on their trail, it's safe to say that Megan will play a big part in a handful of storylines this fall, making it the perfect time for Teddy to make her return.

Deadline first reported the news.