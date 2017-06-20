Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Will See the Return of a Familiar Face

Kim Raver, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

There's about to be a familiar face roaming the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial.

When Grey's Anatomy returns for season 14 this fall, the long-running ABC soap will be welcome back former series regular Kim Raver for a guest arc, E! News has confirmed. She'll be reprising her role of Dr. Teddy Altman, the former head of cardiothoracic surgery, who left the hospital in the season eight finale after her friend and former flame Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) fired her so she'd pursue her dream job as chief with Army Medical Command.

Teddy's return to the narrative makes sense, as she'd actually been name-checked in the final weeks of seasons 13 after it was revealed that Owen's presumed-dead sister Megan had been found and was alive after all. As Owen found himself struggling to accept the news, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) mention that Teddy had seen Megan and recognized her, marking the first time the character had been referenced since her departure.

With Owen and Amelia embarking on the trip to bring Megan (played in flashback by Bridget Regan) in the final moments of the season finale, with Megan's former love (and Meredith's current flame) Nathan (Martin Henderson) hot on their trail, it's safe to say that Megan will play a big part in a handful of storylines this fall, making it the perfect time for Teddy to make her return.

Deadline first reported the news.

Are you looking forward to Teddy's return? Sound off in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 14 this fall on ABC.

