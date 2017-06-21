The show will go on.

Bachelor in Paradise will continue filming season four, E! News has confirmed.

Despite production being shut down on the fourth season after allegations of misconduct, which the show was ultimately cleared of after an internal investigation by Warner Bros., production will resume filming in Mexico. "We plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants," Warner Bros. said in a statement. Multiple sources confirm to us that filming will resume this weekend, and it set to run through July 5.

It remains to be seen if DeMario Jackson, one of the two contestants involved in the sexual encounter that lead two producers to file the misconduct complaints, will return to the show. Corinne Olympios, however, will not return, as a source tells E! News, "There is no way she is going back."