The show will go on.
Bachelor in Paradise will continue filming season four, E! News has confirmed.
Despite production being shut down on the fourth season after allegations of misconduct, which the show was ultimately cleared of after an internal investigation by Warner Bros., production will resume filming in Mexico. "We plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants," Warner Bros. said in a statement. Multiple sources confirm to us that filming will resume this weekend, and it set to run through July 5.
It remains to be seen if DeMario Jackson, one of the two contestants involved in the sexual encounter that lead two producers to file the misconduct complaints, will return to the show. Corinne Olympios, however, will not return, as a source tells E! News, "There is no way she is going back."
ABC
Aside from DeMario and Corinne, the original BIP cast included the following contestants:
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo Fletcher)
DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)
Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)
Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
So which of those cast members will be back? Judging from social media, all of them!
Alexis posted a video of her singing the Bachelor in Paradise theme song on Wednesday, while Raven posted "Back to Paradise" along with a .gif of her from The Bachelor, saying, "Now I'm gonna drink my wine." She later tweeted she couldn't wait to throw more crabs at people while they sleep.
Vinny wrote he was "excited" to know Ashton Kutcher is a fan of the show: "Excited to go back to
#BachelorInParadise but even more excited to know that @aplusk will be watching !" Robby, meanwhile, seemed to be banking on heading back to the beach, writing, "Well, I've been too lazy to unpack anyway..."
Amanda, meanwhile, posted a photo on Instagram Stories, saying she was flying back to Paradise. We wonder if she will continue her romance with Wells Adams, who E! News exclusively reported was serving as BIP's new bartender and hit it off with the single mom of two.
Keep checking back with E! News for the latest updates on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season.
Bachelor in Paradise was originally set to premiere Tuesday, Aug. 8 on ABC.