Tuesday, July 25 at 9 PM: "The Jury Speaks: Robert Durst"

In 2015, Manhattan real estate scion and heir to billions, Robert Durst was caught on tape professing, "I killed them all." Hear from Deborah Warren, Robbie Nelson, Joanne Gongora, Alice Walker, Elridge Darby and Glenda Brents who found the now confessed killer not guilty of murder in 2003—even after he admitted to killing his neighbor Morris Black in self-defense and throwing his dismembered body parts in Galveston Bay, TX. Find out the reasoning behind their verdict and how they would revote knowing what they do today.

Additionally, "The Jury Speaks: Robert Blake" will be available on VOD beginning Sunday, July 23 where viewers can hear from four of the jurors who found Hollywood legend, Robert Blake not guilty of first-degree murder in 2005 after his wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, was found shot execution style outside of an Italian restaurant. The jury still wrestles with their controversial verdict more than a decade later.

The series will also be partnering with Reddit for the week of the premiere. During each episode, a juror from the case will host a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), giving the site's users the unique opportunity to seek answers they've always wanted about trials that have captivated the nation.