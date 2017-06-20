The View's Sara Haines Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sara Haines is ready to expand her family!

As "Hot Topics" kicked off Tuesday morning on The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg revealed that somebody in the audience had some big news to share.

After anticipation, viewers learned that Sara was pregnant with her second child.

"You guys want to know what I'm having? It's a girl! It's a girl!" Sara shared with her co-hosts before being showered with pink silly string. "You guys knew. I've been having a rough time so I've had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."

She added, "To anyone that's been in the studio audience, you probably could have picked up on it as well."