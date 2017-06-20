Kim Kardashian hasn't been on The View in five years, so there was a lot of catching up to do.

On the heels of her wedding anniversary, Kanye West's 40th birthday and a trip to Japan, the reality star, mogul and mother of two sat down with the daytime panel—and no topic seemed to be off limits. First up, her new relationship with social media in the aftermath of her Paris robbery.

Having recently hit 100 million followers on Instagram, Kardashian has never been more prevalent on social media. However, after being held at gunpoint in the city of light, the star has also faced the dark side of the digital age.

"I try to share my life. I definitely love doing that, but I think I'm a little bit more cautious these days about what I do share," she explained on the show. "I've learned through experience that things in real time I might change up a little bit. I might take a photo, save it, post it when I leave the place or when I'm in a different location because I don't think that worked out for me so well when I was posting every last detail."