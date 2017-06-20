Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing This $11,500 Bag

Gigi Hadid has a new love, people.

No, she's not yet done with beau Zayn Malik, but the supermodel has been spotted (multiple times) wearing a new kind of expensive arm candy: her $11,500 Stalvey top handle bag.

On June 15 she stepped out in a long-sleeved, pale blue, high-waisted trouser ensemble—how badly is just thinking about wearing this making you sweat right now?—and her latest go-to, white boots. In tow was a sweet little mini bag with great structure, perfect for any outfit, and it looked really familiar.

So we did some research.