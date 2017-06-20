Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing This $11,500 Bag

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Gigi Hadid has a new love, people.
No, she's not yet done with beau Zayn Malik, but the supermodel has been spotted (multiple times) wearing a new kind of expensive arm candy: her $11,500 Stalvey top handle bag.
On June 15 she stepped out in a long-sleeved, pale blue, high-waisted trouser ensemble—how badly is just thinking about wearing this making you sweat right now?—and her latest go-to, white boots. In tow was a sweet little mini bag with great structure, perfect for any outfit, and it looked really familiar.
So we did some research.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Turns out we weren't crazy and Gigi's been wearing the bag a lot lately with various denim-clad outfits—in different colors/prints, too! And though the second iteration of the same accessory's only $4,800 (yes, we're being sarcastic), it's most likely still out of reach from that monthly budget you're trying to stick to.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
So what's a girl (who wants to mimic the style star's impeccable taste) to do? There's one clear solution: Shop the below similar picks because they're just as fashion-forward and in your price range.
