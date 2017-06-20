Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing This $11,500 Bag

Charlie Hunnam

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Stylist Shares the Singer's Fashion Formula

ESC: Karlie Kloss, White T

You've Never Styled a White Tee Like This Before

ESC: Gigi hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid has a new love, people.

No, she's not yet done with beau Zayn Malik, but the supermodel has been spotted (multiple times) wearing a new kind of expensive arm candy: her $11,500 Stalvey top handle bag.

On June 15 she stepped out in a long-sleeved, pale blue, high-waisted trouser ensemble—how badly is just thinking about wearing this making you sweat right now?—and her latest go-to, white boots. In tow was a sweet little mini bag with great structure, perfect for any outfit, and it looked really familiar.

So we did some research.

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Turns out we weren't crazy and Gigi's been wearing the bag a lot lately with various denim-clad outfits—in different colors/prints, too! And though the second iteration of the same accessory's only $4,800 (yes, we're being sarcastic), it's most likely still out of reach from that monthly budget you're trying to stick to.

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

ESC: Gigi hadid

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

So what's a girl (who wants to mimic the style star's impeccable taste) to do? There's one clear solution: Shop the below similar picks because they're just as fashion-forward and in your price range.

Shop the Look

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Botkier

Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag, $198

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

River Island

Black Patent Croc Lock Front Cross Body Bag, $48

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Brahmin

Danielle Leather Top Handle Satchel, $265

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Zara

Mini Tote Bag with Metallic Handles, $30

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Furla

Candy Sugar Mini Crossbody, $178

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Ted Baker London

Woven Straw Top Handle Satchel, $179

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Coach

Swagger 15, Was: $250, Now: $125

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Rebecca Minkoff

Small Isobel Satchel, $198

ESC: Top Handle Mini Bags

Sam Edelman

Mini Chiara Faux Leather Satchel, Was: $148, Now: $74

Choose the right one for you.

Happy toting! 

