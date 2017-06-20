Trista Sutter is still processing the seizure she experienced during a family vacation.
Less than a month after being hospitalized for her health scare, The Bachelorette star joined husband Ryan Sutter on Good Morning America to share more details about what happened.
"The ambulance came. I was laying in the ground. All I remember was feeling very dizzy and nauseous and the next thing I knew, I was in the stream," she shared on the morning show. "The only way I can describe it is it was like a white euphoria. A lot of people have talked about near-death experiences. I don't know if that's what I had."
While her husband is a trained EMT, Trista still needed added assistance to get her though the scary time.
"She wasn't breathing," Ryan explained. "She was turning sort of blue."
Perhaps one family member who took it the hardest was the couple's eight-year-old daughter Blakesley.
"She was traumatized and I think she probably still is a bit," Trista added. "I'm laying on her with my eyes wide open rolling back in my head. My jaw is clenched. I'm shaking. When I came out of it, I remember him saying you had a seizure."
The former reality star, who only experienced a few headaches before the incident, says she wants to share her message in hopes that others don't feel so alone.
She also plans to see a neurologist as soon as possible in hopes of learning more about what happened.
"I kind of want to be that voice for people. Seizures are not pretty," she shared with viewers. "It's embarrassing to lose control of your body and a lot of people feel alone and I want them to know they're not."
"It's changing my life," Trista continued. "Life is fragile. It's precious. And you need to take the time to enjoy it and the people around you."