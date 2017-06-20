Trista Sutter is still processing the seizure she experienced during a family vacation.

Less than a month after being hospitalized for her health scare, The Bachelorette star joined husband Ryan Sutter on Good Morning America to share more details about what happened.

"The ambulance came. I was laying in the ground. All I remember was feeling very dizzy and nauseous and the next thing I knew, I was in the stream," she shared on the morning show. "The only way I can describe it is it was like a white euphoria. A lot of people have talked about near-death experiences. I don't know if that's what I had."

While her husband is a trained EMT, Trista still needed added assistance to get her though the scary time.

"She wasn't breathing," Ryan explained. "She was turning sort of blue."